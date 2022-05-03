American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,065,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,675,000 after buying an additional 454,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Shares of JD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.76 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.