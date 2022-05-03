American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,522 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 288,360 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

STM stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

