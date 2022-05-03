Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.8% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 22.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Apple by 8.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Apple by 15.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

