Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wintrust Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

