Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average of $165.34. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

