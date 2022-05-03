Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,261,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,198 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.05% of Apple worth $1,467,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.