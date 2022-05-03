Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

