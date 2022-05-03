Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 129,282 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Apple by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.34. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.51.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

