Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 16.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $106,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

