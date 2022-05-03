Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,261,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,467,046,000 after purchasing an additional 651,198 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 72,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 12,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.51.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

