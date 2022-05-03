Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $212.71.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

