Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.34. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

