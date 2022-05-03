Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,438 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50.

MCK opened at $306.80 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $335.60. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

