Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

