Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,534,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BE opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

