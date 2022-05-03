Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 720 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

