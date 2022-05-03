Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,252 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

