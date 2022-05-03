Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $613,000.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

