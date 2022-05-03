Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,492 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.24. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.