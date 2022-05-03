Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Chart Industries worth $70,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 21.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 66,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.07.

GTLS stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

