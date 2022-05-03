Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.39 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

