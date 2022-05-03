Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3,222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.28. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.98 and a 12-month high of $96.92.

