Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $79,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

