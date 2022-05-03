Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $79,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,198 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

