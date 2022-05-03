Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 431.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCTR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 194,883 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46.

