Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 431.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3,173.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period.

Shares of FCTR opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

