Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $91,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 122,720 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 222,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.