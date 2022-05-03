Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,566,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,032 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 348,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 907,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,924,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28.

