Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

