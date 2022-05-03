Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,430 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63.

