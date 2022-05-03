Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,981 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDSF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 284,679 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 843,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 71,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 26,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 222,435 shares during the period.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

