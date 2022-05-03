Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:YSEP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:YSEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YSEP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 2,390.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:YSEP opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

