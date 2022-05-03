Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 235,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Apple by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

