CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.73. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.27.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.68.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.