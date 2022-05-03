DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,005,000 after buying an additional 1,943,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

