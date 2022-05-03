DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

