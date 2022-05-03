Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Stock Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Ellington Financial worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 990,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 159.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 706,315 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $16,246,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:EFC opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.