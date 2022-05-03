Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.