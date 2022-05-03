Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Billion Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,404,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,196 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Apple worth $1,492,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.51.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.