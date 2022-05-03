Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $99.19 and a 1-year high of $118.99.

