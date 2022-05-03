Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,528 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

