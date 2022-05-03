Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of StepStone Group worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 139.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

