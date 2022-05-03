Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 231 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.