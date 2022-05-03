Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,527 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Everbridge worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Everbridge by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Everbridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

