First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of First Bancorp worth $18,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FBNC opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 29.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

