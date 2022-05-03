Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $873.13 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,129 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 146,608 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $873,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.28 and its 200-day moving average is $310.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

