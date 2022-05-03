Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 125.45%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.