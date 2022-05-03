Heron Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 36,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,404,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,492,325,000 after purchasing an additional 408,196 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 23,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.34. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

