Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,395,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Highwoods Properties worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

HIW opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

