Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,910 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Innoviva worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innoviva by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 11.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at about $670,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 51.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

